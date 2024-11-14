Apple releases Final Cut Pro 11 with support for spatial video editing and more

Today, Apple announced Final Cut Pro 11, the latest Final Cut Pro update with new features including Magnetic Mask, Transcribe to Captions, support for spatial video projects, and more.

With the new Magnetic Mask feature, Final Cut Pro 11 users can isolate people and objects in a video clip without the need for a green screen or rotoscoping. They can also combine Magnetic Mask with color correction and video effects. The Transcribe to Captions feature can be used to automatically generate closed captions in the timeline using an Apple-trained large language model that transcribes spoken audio. The accuracy of Apple's speech-to-text model remains to be seen.

Spatial video can be recorded using Vision Pro, or on iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro, and Canon's new RF-S7.8mm F4 STM DUAL lens paired with Canon R7.7. With the support for spatial video editing, Final Cut Pro 11 users can import their spatial video footage and add effects, make color corrections, and more.

Along with Final Cut Pro 11 for Mac, Apple announced the release of Final Cut Pro for iPad 2.1 with new features such as Enhance Light and Color, Live Drawing inks, haptic feedback, new built-in content, including color-grading presets and dynamic soundtracks, and more.

Apple also released Final Cut Camera 1.1 update for iOS devices with support for 4K120 fps recording on iPhone 16 Pro, the ability to apply a preview lookup table (LUT) while recording, and capture of Log-encoded HEVC video for smaller file sizes.

Brent Chiu-Watson, Apple's senior director of Worldwide Product Marketing for Apps, said the following regarding the new updates for Apple editing apps:

"Our creative apps give artists, producers, directors, and editors around the world the tools they need to express themselves and realize their artistic vision. With the power of Apple silicon and state-of-the-art machine learning capabilities, Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro are faster and more intelligent than ever. These latest updates give creative professionals more stylistic interpretations to explore — whether that's with fine-tuned masking for color grading or amazing sound processing — and greater versatility and efficiency in their workflows.”

The updated Final Cut Pro for Mac and iPad, Final Cut Camera, and Logic Pro for Mac and iPad are now available for download from the Apple App Store for free for existing users.