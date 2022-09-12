Here are some beautiful dark Windows 11 stock wallpapers

Here is another batch of modified stock Windows 11 wallpapers. In addition to the macOS Ventura-inspired modifications, users can try new extra-dark variants provided by u/jeezburger69. Windows 11 already has a dark-themed stock wallpaper, but the new mod offers an alternative take with a much more noir tone.

The new wallpapers have 3840x2400 resolutions and are available in two variants: with and without noise for extra drama. If you are not a fan of such grim wallpapers, check out new Windows 365 backgrounds, a set of AI-generated Windows "12" wallpapers, or the WinDynamicDesktop app that recently received an update with the macOS Ventura stock wallpapers.

In case you missed it, the latest Windows 11 Dev build makes it much easier to change wallpapers for those using virtual desktops. The operating system now applies the new wallpaper to all desktops instead of retaining the current one.

Gallery: Windows 11 dark wallpapers

Do you like these new extra-dark Windows 11 stock wallpapers? Share your thoughts in the comments.