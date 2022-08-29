WinDynamicDesktop 5.1 brings macOS Ventura dynamic wallpapers to Windows

Dynamic wallpapers are one of those neat personalization options Windows lacks compared to macOS. Apple's desktop operating system has different wallpapers that adapt to the current time, creating an immersive and beautiful desktop background.

Even though there were rumors about Microsoft implementing similar capabilities in Windows, dynamic wallpapers are currently possible only with the help of a third-party app called WinDynamicDesktop. Today, it received an update to version 5.1.0 with new wallpapers and improvements.

Here is the changelog for the latest release:

Added Ventura Abstract theme

Added dropdown in theme download dialog to select alternate mirrors that may be faster

Added "Hide system tray icon" to menu which hides tray icon until the next time the app is manually launched

Added Estonian translation (thanks ST)

Fixed error when applying settings and there is no active theme (#457)

Fixed theme not updating on displays that were connected when device is sleeping

Fixed error when theme download is cancelled

Fixed PowerShell scripts being invoked multiple times with the same arguments

Fixed incorrect theme name shown in bold when there is no active theme

Another thing worth mentioning is that version 5.1 ditched the Sync Virtual Desktops script responsible for changing wallpapers on all your virtual desktops. The developer says the script uses an experimental API, which is "too unstable to support." Still, users can restore the deleted feature by installing the script via this link.

WinDynamicDesktop is a free app you can download from the Microsoft Store or GitHub. It contains many free dynamic wallpapers (mostly from macOS), plus users can buy additional packs from the app's repository. Alternatively, you can download macOS Ventura wallpapers without installing third-party apps. There is even a Ventura-inspired mod of the stock Windows 11 "Bloom" wallpaper.