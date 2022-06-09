Here are macOS Ventura-inspired stock Windows 11 wallpapers

Apple recently released the first developer preview of macOS Ventura. In addition to a few improvements and a new window management system, the operating system brings a fresh, colorful wallpaper. /u/giannisgx89 on Reddit decided to mix Ventura's default wallpaper with the one Windows 11 uses by default.

Behold the illegitimate sons (or daughters) of Windows 11 and macOS 13 Ventura in light, dark, and other colorful variants.

Gallery: Windows 11 Ventura

If you want to get the stock wallpapers from iOS 16 or macOS Ventura, check out our dedicated post containing high-res wallpapers of the latest operating systems from Apple.

Do you like the result of mixing Windows 11's "Bloom" with colors from macOS Ventura?

Source: u/giannisgx89 on Reddit