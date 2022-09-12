Windows 11 build 25197 finally lets you change wallpaper on all desktops at once

Last week, Microsoft released Windows 11 build 25197 with several new returning features from previous updates: the tablet-optimized taskbar, the updated notification area, and multiple fixes. The release also contains several unannounced features, such as a Windows 10-styled search box on the taskbar. But wait, there is more!

Here is another hidden change we have discovered in the latest Windows 11 Dev build: those using virtual desktops can finally change the desktop background on all desktops simultaneously. Previous Windows 11 builds, including stable releases, allow changing the wallpaper only for the current desktop, leaving others with the previous one. Swapping the desktop background thus becomes a tedious chore, and it cripples wallpaper apps, such as the recently updated WinDynamicDesktop. The latter has to rely on unsupported and unstable APIs to sync wallpapers across virtual desktops.

Although Microsoft has not mentioned the change in the release notes for Windows 11 build 25197, it appears that it is available for all users with the latest update. Unfortunately, the company is yet to fix the annoying bug where the Settings app will not let you set a new wallpaper for a specific monitor if you use more than one virtual desktop. Users with multi-monitor setups can learn how to set different wallpapers on different monitors in our dedicated guide.

Finally, it is worth mentioning that the option to set per-desktop wallpaper is still here, meaning users can have different backgrounds for each virtual desktop.