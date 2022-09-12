OnePlus 11 Pro renders leak, showing off different camera design than its predecessor

Now that Apple has launched its much-awaited iPhone 14 series, the remainder of the year will see no big brands announcing their flagship phones. However, BBK Electronics-owned OnePlus is expected to announce its flagship phone, which will most probably be called OnePlus 11 Pro, early next year.

That said, we might not have to wait until next year to learn what OnePlus will offer in its upcoming flagship handset. While the specifications have not surfaced online yet, the leaked renders of what could be the next-generation OnePlus 11 give us a sort-of comprehensive knowledge about its looks, courtesy of leaks coming from SmartPrix in collaboration with @OnLeaks.

As can be seen in the renders, the rumored OnePlus 11 Pro will ditch the square camera island to embrace a new design. The purported OnePlus 11 Pro will feature a half pill-shaped camera island, atop which a circular camera bump can be noticed, consisting of three camera sensors, flash, and the Hasselblad logo. The leak reveals nothing about the pixel details of these sensors.

OnePlus 10T left many of the brand's loyalists disappointed mainly because of two reasons: the lack of Hasselblad camera branding and, of course, the famous Alert Slider being missing. Besides the stylish Hasselblad logo, the Alert Slider is also making a return in the alleged OnePlus 10 Pro, according to the leaked renders.

Moreover, the renders suggest that the next-generation OnePlus flagship handset will feature a slightly curved display and a punch hole camera in the upper left corner. Unfortunately, we do not have more details about the display and the selfie camera inside the punch hole. However, it is quite likely that the rumored OnePlus 11 Pro will be based on Android 13 and be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor.

However, it is important to note that the leaked renders you just saw are based on early prototypes. While the likelihood of the actual OnePlus 11 Pro being radically different from what is described in the leaked renders is low, don't be surprised if there are minor changes in the final product.

Are you excited about OnePlus's next-generation flagship phone? Let us know what features you want in it in the comments.

Source and images: SmartPrix