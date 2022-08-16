Here are some AI-generated 'Windows 12' wallpapers

According to the latest rumors, Microsoft wants to get back to releasing a major Windows version every three years, instead of servicing a single release with yearly feature updates. These rumors make Windows users wonder what the next Windows (12?) will offer, how it will look, and how many devices Microsoft will consider incompatible. Although we have zero official details about Windows “12,” some users decided to scavenge information in a somewhat unconventional place.

Folks at BetaNews asked Midjourney, an AI-based text-to-image generator similar to the famous Dall-E, to produce stock wallpapers for Windows “12.” The result is trippy yet surprisingly authentic-looking wallpapers that combine the Windows 10 logo with whacky backgrounds and gradients.

Here are all the Midjourney's Windows “12” wallpapers in the upscaled 4K resolution:

Gallery: Windows 12 Wallpapers

If you want something more conventional and made by humans, check out the new Windows 365 wallpapers or macOS Ventura-inspired mod of the stock Windows 11 wallpapers.

What do you think about these Windows “12” AI-generated wallpapers? Share your thoughts in the comments.

Source: BetaNews