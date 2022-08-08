Here are some beautiful Windows 365 wallpapers

Last year, Microsoft introduced Windows 365, a service that allows businesses to securely stream the full Windows experience as the OS is hosted on the Microsoft Cloud. In July 2022, Microsoft announced several new features coming soon to Windows 365. Besides the new capabilities, cloud-based Windows got some neat wallpapers you can use, even though the service aims at business customers and not your average Joe.

Like a standard Windows version you can install on a local device, Windows 365 comes with beautiful and unique default wallpapers. Here they are to add some fresh touch to your computer, tablet, or smartphone (via u/Wallpapers8k on Reddit).

Gallery: Windows 365 Wallpapers

You can also check out the macOS Ventura-inspired mod of the default Windows 11 wallpaper and stock iOS 16 and macOS Ventura wallpapers.

Do you like these stock Windows 365 wallpapers?