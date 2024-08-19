Here's what the Google Pixel 9 Pro Limited Edition collectible contains

After having a hard time keeping the smartphones under wraps, Google finally announced the Pixel 9 series at the Made by Google event on August 13. Back in July, we reported that Google would be offering a limited edition collectible for customers who pre-ordered either the Pixel 9 Pro or Pixel 9 Pro XL.

This limited edition collectible was available in select regions, including Australia, Taiwan, Singapore, and Japan. It was rumored that the Pixel 9 Pro collectible would include "original Google Pixel design posters."It turns out that that collectible does indeed include a poster, some sketches, and notes from the Pixel 9 Pro design team.

The poster features the original Pixel 9 Pro concept sketches from the Google Industrial Design team. It also includes handwritten notes for the Pixel 9 Pro and 9 Pro Fold. Reportedly, the poster is made up of "high-quality, textured stock made to last," and it even has a unique foldable design that allows you to frame or mount it using the instructions provided inside the box.

Gallery: Google Pixel 9 Pro limited edition collectible

In addition to the poster, there is a custom-made box along with a thank-you card from Google's design team. Google says the "Pixel 9 Pro collectible poster embodies the love and dedication that went into the modern new design – the closest thing to actually being part of the brainstorming sessions."

In the top-right corner of the poster, you will see a "Google Pixel 9 Pro phones" badge. Notably, the offer is available in Australia until at least August 25, but unfortunately, it isn't available in other markets such as the US or Europe.

The Pixel 9 phones pack a lot of new AI features and run Android 14 out of the box. The Pixel 9 family uses the same ultrasonic fingerprint scanner as the one found on the Galaxy S24. Additionally, the new Exynos Modem 5400 unlocks the satellite connectivity feature, provides better battery life, and improves network connectivity.

Source and images: 9To5Google