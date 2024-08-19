Popular iPad digital art creation app Procreate is saying 'No' to adding AI features

The debate over the use of generative AI apps and services to assist, or even replace, creative content made normally by humans continues to get more and more heated. That's especially true when it comes to artwork.

Companies like Microsoft, OpenAI, Google, and others have their own apps and services that let people generate art with a few text prompts. Even Adobe, the leading force in digital art tools and apps, has been busy with adding AI art creation features in apps like Photoshop and Illustrator.

Today, one of the most popular digital art apps made for Apple iPad tablets made a stand against the use of generative AI. Savage, the company behind the Procreate app, has revealed it will never add AI tools to the app.

In a post on its site (via TechCrunch) the company stated in part:

Generative AI is ripping the humanity out of things. Built on a foundation of theft, the technology is steering us toward a barren future. We think machine learning is a compelling technology with a lot of merit, but the path generative AI is on is wrong for us.

The statement added that while this stance may be going against the current trend for adding AI features in digital art tools, the team behind Procreate says this will be the "more exciting and fruitful one for our community."

Procreate's X account also posted a video late on Sunday featuring its CEO, James Cuda. He admitted that he normally did not like being in front of a camera, but he was making an exception to state, bluntly, "I f***ing hate generative AI" and repeated the company's stance not to add generative AI in its apps. He said, "We believe we are on the right path supporting human creativity."