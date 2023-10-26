Meta reportedly baking an AI-powered writing assistant for Facebook

Meta is reportedly working on a new writing assistant tool for Facebook, dubbed "Write with AI." The supposed screenshots of the unreleased tool were shared by Alessandro Paluzzi on the social networking platform X (formerly Twitter).

Paluzzi has previously revealed several underdevelopment features such as Meta Verified feed and the company's AI chatbot that has multiple personalities. As per the screenshots, Write with AI will take text prompts from users and help them draft posts for Facebook. A 'Help me write' option will appear on the Create post interface that users can tap to trigger the assistant.

Users will be able to command Meta's writing assistant to fix grammar or stick to a particular tone such as funny, casual, or professional. One of the screenshots reads that the AI will "generate unique and personalized text to your posts," adding that Meta may use the text and prompts to improve its writing tool.

You should not confuse the writing assistant with the recently announced Meta AI chatbot that's currently in beta and available for Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram. It's a ChatGPT-style AI assistant that can interact with you and pull up information from the web.

In addition to one-on-one conversations, Meta AI can also be a part of group conversations where it can drop relevant information in the chat. Meta has developed around 28 different AI personalities, each having its own style and specializing in different topics such as food, games, travel, humor, creativity, etc.

We are yet to hear when (or if) the writing assistant will see the light of the day. But text-based writing assistants that are powered by generative AI are a common sight nowadays. For instance, LinkedIn launched AI tools for its users to improve their profile bio and write effective messages to hiring managers.

Similarly, Grammarly has a writing assistant called GrammarlyGO. The company recently announced a feature that mimics the writing style and tone of its users and improves over time. You can also find generative AI-powered writing assistants in Google apps such as Gmail and Google Docs.