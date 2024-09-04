Instagram now lets you leave a comment on your friend's Stories

Meta has been working on multiple new features for Instagram lately. Recently, it was spotted that Instagram users may soon be able to share what they are listening to on Spotify in real time. Also, after months of testing, Instagram finally added the profile music feature that lets you set music for your profile, allowing visitors to listen to your favorite music.

Now, according to an official Threads post, a brand new feature has been added to Instagram that lets users leave comments on their friend's Stories. However, to limit online harassment, there are limitations on who can read and post comments on anyone's Stories.

To read comments on someone's Story, you need to follow them, meaning not just anyone can view the comments left on their Story. This also gives the user the option to prevent everyone from checking out the comments on their Stories.

Moreover, if you wish to leave a comment on someone's Story, you and the Story poster should follow each other. This prevents those you don't follow back from posting comments on your Stories.

There is also an option to disable the comments on Stories if you don't wish anyone to comment on the Stories that you post. Last month, Instagram also gained a feature that lets users share 20 photos and videos in a single post. Previously, this number was limited to 10 photos and videos per post.

Threads, another Meta's social media platform, has also recently gained the ability to let users cross-post from Instagram and Facebook to Threads. Before this functionality, users could only post from Threads to Instagram, but the vice-versa wasn't feasible. When you cross-post from an Instagram post on Threads, the caption gets converted to the text content for the Threads post, whereas the hashtags become plain text.