Google announces new generative AI tools to find holiday gifts

Google is bringing some new generative AI tools to help people buy their favorite holiday gifts. It is rolling out a recommendation tool that displays relevant subcategories you can explore while looking for holiday gifts on Google.

For instance, when you search for “great gifts for home cooks," the generative AI tool will surface subcategories like specialty tools, artisanal ingredients, culinary subscriptions, cooking classes, etc. Each subcategory will include products and services from various brands as shoppable gift options, the search giant explained in a blog post.

Google will also display helpful links from publishers where you can learn more about a product or gift category. The generative AI tool is a part of Search Generative Experience (SGE) and is available in the US via the Google app and Chrome desktop browser. You can opt into SGE through Google's Search Labs program and try out the tool.

The search giant is bringing another shopping tool that generates photorealistic images of apparel. You can search for your preferred clothing style on Google and tap on the "Generate Images" button to view matching images created by the AI tool.

We’re connecting our image generation technology with more than 35 billion listings in our Shopping Graph to help you better visualize and find the style you’re looking for. Soon when you use SGE to look for apparel, you’ll have the option to generate photorealistic images inspired by the words you search — and shop products that match those images.

You can use the text box in the tool to add input and refine the generated image even further. Google will display shoppable products at the bottom that are similar to the generated image. This tool will start rolling out on mobile devices in the US in December and requires you to opt in for Search Labs in the Google app.

Apart from that, Google has also introduced a virtual try-on tool for men's tops in the US. You can select from 40 models with different skin tones, body shapes, heights, and sizes to see how a piece of clothing looks on real people.

The tool is already available for women's clothes, and Google found that "products with the option to virtually try on have received significantly higher-quality interactions from shoppers."