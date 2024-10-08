Intel releases new graphics driver with Silent Hill 2 support, GoW Ragnarök FPS improvements

Intel has released a new driver under versions 32.0.101.6083 non-WHQL and 32.0.101.5736 WHQL. The release features optimizations for new games, such as Silent Hill 2, DRAGON BALL: Sparking! ZERO, and Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred Expansion. It also improves performance in God of War Ragnarök by up to 34%.

Here are the update highlights:

Intel Game On Driver support on Intel Arc A-series Graphics GPUs and Intel Core Ultra with built-in Intel Arc GPUs for: Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred Expansion

DRAGON BALL: Sparking! ZERO

Silent Hill 2 Game performance improvements on Intel Arc A-Series Graphics Products versus Intel 31.0.101.6079 software driver for: God of War Ragnarök (DX12): Up to 9% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Ultra settings

Up to 34% average FPS uplift at 1440p with Ultra settings

Fixed bugs include the following:

Intel Arc A-Series Graphics Products: FC25 (DX12) may exhibit intermittent green corruption in the game menu and during gameplay.

And here are the known bugs:

Intel Arc A-Series Graphics Products: Doom Eternal (VK) may exhibit intermittent flickering corruption in the game menu and during gameplay.

Blender may experience application crash while rendering certain benchmark scenes.

Topaz Video AI may experience errors when exporting videos after using some models for video enhancements. Intel Core Ultra (Series 1 and 2) with built-in Intel Arc GPUs: Horizon Forbidden West (DX12) may experience color corruption during gameplay.

Enshrouded (VK) may experience an application crash during gameplay.

Fortnite (DX12) game may stutter or crash while performing Alt + Tab operations.

DirectML-based AI applications may experience slower first token latency.

3DMark WildMark Extreme may experience performance drop by 5%.

Chaos Enscape Benchmark 4.1 may experience visual corruption.

Adobe Premiere Pro may exhibit corruption in the output video after performing 8K AV1 Encode.

SPECworkstation3.1 may exhibit system instability while running certain workloads.

PugetBench for Davinci Resolve studio V19 may experience errors intermittently with benchmark preset set to Extended.

When enabling or disabling Endurance Gaming, the previous frame rate preset may not retain the desired frame rate. If observed, please select the intended setting to reapply the frame rate mode. Intel Core Ultra Series 2 with built-in Intel Arc GPUs only: Star Wars Outlaws (DX12) may experience an application crash or hang while loading to gameplay.

Final Fantasy XVI (DX12) may exhibit texture corruption during gameplay.

Silent Hill 2 (DX12) may experience application crash while launching the game

You can download Intel's latest graphics driver from the official website. Full release notes are available here (PDF).