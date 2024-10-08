Google Chat rolls out support for video messages but not for smartphone

In a workspace blog, Google Chat announced that it is rolling out support for video messages, a feature already offered by popular messaging platforms like WhatsApp. The video message feature is "giving users a new way to communicate with others more effectively."

Google has already begun the gradual release of the Chat service for the Rapid Release domains. The video messages feature is expected to roll out for Scheduled Release domains on October 25. The company noted that it may take up to 15 days to finally appear on all devices.

The new video message capability on Google Chat not only helps save time but also lets users convert more information and make interactions more personal. According to Google, the video messages feature in Google Chat can be useful in multiple scenarios such as:

Sales or customer support team members sending video updates about new features or account changes.

Executives sharing company-wide announcements or strategic updates, fostering transparency and engagement across the organization.

Team members sending a video with outstanding updates in lieu of attending a live meeting.

Notably, the option to record video messages is limited to those using Google Chat on the web and cannot be done through a smartphone. However, users can watch and reply to the received video messages on their smartphones. Google Chat video messages cannot be recorded on the following browsers and OS: ChromeOS, Linux, and Firefox.

Also, there appears to be a three-minute limit for video messages. This prevents the users from recording long videos. But it should be more than enough to compile and send important information.

If you wish to use this new Google Chat video messages feature, then you need to subscribe to one of the following Google Workspace plans:

Business Starter, Standard, Plus

Enterprise Standard, Plus

Essentials Starter, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Essentials Plus

Nonprofits

Frontline Starter, Standard

The feature will be enabled by default and can be disabled as well. To record a video message, users need to select the record button in the Chat compose box and click "video message." Record your message using the webcam on your laptop or computer and send your video.