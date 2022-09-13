iOS 16 battery percentage won't be visible on all iPhone models

The release date for the final stable build of iOS 16 was unveiled earlier (September 12, 2022). Now we’ve learned that old iPhone model users will miss out on one important feature: showing ‌iPhone‌ battery percentage directly under the status bar.

There was a growing demand from users of the older generation of iPhones to allow them to show iPhone battery percentage directly under the status bar, but Apple hasn’t yielded to those requests completely. As such, the battery percentage indicator will not be visible under the status bar of a few iPhone models. These include iPhone XR, iPhone 11, iPhone 12 mini, and iPhone 13 mini.

Though Apple has offered no explanation for this change, it suggests a workaround for the problem: add the Batteries widget to the iPhone Home Screen or Today View. On iPhone 13 and other iPhone models with Face ID (iPhone X and later), you can turn on the battery percentage in your status bar by going to Settings > Battery, and turning on the Battery Percentage option. Once enabled, you’ll find the battery percentage sitting inside the battery icon rather than adjacent to it.

As earlier, the battery icon will remain filled in white until it breaches the 20% or lower mark. Then, it will turn red and continue to remain so until the battery dries up completely, unless you turn on Low Power Mode which conserves battery and turns the icon yellow.

Source: Apple via TechRadar