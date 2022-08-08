iOS 16 beta 5 reintroduces the battery percentage in status bar for notched iPhones

In today's recently released iOS 16 beta 5, Apple has added a toggle in the battery section of the settings app to enable battery percentage on almost any iPhone with Face ID. Previously on iOS 15 and earlier this information was only available by swiping down the Control Centre.

The battery percentage indicator makes it’s debut on notched devices with iOS 16 beta 5! pic.twitter.com/uAOmPRTFhE — Aaron (@aaronp613) August 8, 2022

Apple never confirmed the true reason that this was not included in earlier versions of iOS since the iPhone X launched in 2017, but this latest update will alleviate the queries that have arisen since then by placing the percentage within the battery icon in the status bar.

The design will change colour to follow any background information, with the text being clear when the icon is white, and white when the icon is charging or black in colour. This feature is available on most iPhones that have Face ID, but it is not available on the iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 11, or iPhone XR.

iOS 16 beta 5 is currently only available to developers, but Apple will be releasing a public beta in the future.