Official AnTuTu benchmarks for iPhone 14's A16 reveals big jump in GPU horsepower

At the recent Apple event, the company unveiled its much-awaited iPhone lineup of phones. These included the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, as well as the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max models. For a quick rundown of the specification differences between the models, check this Specs Appeal article here. Apple also unveiled a whole host of other accessories at the event which you can find the details about here.

Although much was talked about regarding the new features like Always-On display and Dynamic Island, among others, Apple didn't go into a lot of details about the performance of the underlying A16 Bionic chipset. The company claimed that the A16's CPU performance was significantly better than 2019's A13. No mention of A15 was made though implying that the gap was probably not too large.

Today, benchmarking firm AnTuTu has shared some performance figures for the iPhone 14 models. Only the data for the Pro and Pro Max models were revealed but that is enough to give us a decently clear picture of what to expect from the non-Pro models. The image below on the left is that of the iPhone 14 Pro while the one on the right shows the iPhone 14 Pro Max:

To gauge the improvement in the A16 Bionic, AnTuTu has also compared the scores of the A16 against the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max that are powered by the A15 Bionic.

While the GPU performance is not groundbreaking by any means, the A16 does show a big jump of close to 30% as compared to A15. The CPU performance uplift though is almost negligible but that was expected given how Apple didn't include the A15 in its own chart.

Source and images: AnTuTu (Weibo)