iOS 18 Beta 3 applies dark mode to unoptimized third-party app icons

Apple recently started rolling out the iOS 18 Beta 3 update to developers for testing. One of the interesting and needed features that the iOS 18 Beta 3 update brings for Apple users is that it automatically turns the unoptimized third-party app icons into dark mode icons.

This not only makes all of the icons on your phone's home screen appear dark but also refines the entire home screen look. As noted by 9To5Mac, Apple appears to be using some sort of machine learning image separation technology to apply dark themes to unoptimized app icons.

Most apps with white backgrounds are inverted to a black icon. For some app icons, such as the Tesla app icon, iOS 18 Beta 3 was able to even change the color of the logo itself. So, once you have installed iOS 18 Beta 3, all apps adapt to the dark theme.

The OS automatically detects the icon colors and applies the dark effect, without hiding the actual logo or branding. In case it fails to apply the dark theme to an unoptimized app icon, it applies a filter that dims the icon's colors.

If you are interested in trying out the new features in the iOS 18 Beta 3 update, you can download it on your supported iPhones. To install, you need to ensure that you have enrolled in the Beta Program or Developer Beta Program.

Once you are done with that, head over to Settings > General > Software Update. Tap on "Beta Updates" and select "iOS 18 Developer Beta" from the list. The developer beta updates are primarily meant for developers. This means that the updates could be buggy, and sometimes you may not be able to use a listed feature.

Apple debuted the iOS 18 update at the WWDC keynote event earlier this year. The previous two beta updates brought multiple features that were announced during the preview. For instance, you can check out the Passwords app, home screen dark mode, new iOS 18 wallpapers, support for the T9 dialer, dedicated Game Mode, flashlight customizations, a digital power button, and the option to lock your iPhone apps.