Apple iOS 18 Dark Mode will offer support for Home Screen apps, says report

Apple is apparently looking to spread the reach of iPhone's Dark Mode with the upcoming iOS 18 update. The next iPhone software upgrade will support dark mode on the iPhone's Home Screen, MacRumors reports, citing sources familiar with the matter.

When the Dark Mode is enabled, app icons for built-in Apple apps displayed on the Home Screen will have a dark tint on iOS 18, per the report. The publication didn't include details on how (or if) the dark mode will affect third-party apps on the Home Screen. However, this builds on top of previous reports from Bloomberg claiming that Apple will allow users to change the color of app icons on iOS 18.

Apple introduced Dark Mode on iPhone with the release of iOS 13 in 2019. In Apple's own words:

Dark Mode is a systemwide appearance setting that uses a dark color palette to provide a comfortable viewing experience tailored for low-light environments.

Dark Mode is available system-wide on the iPhone and changes the color of the Settings and built-in Apple-made apps such as Safari, Maps, Messages, and more. It uses a dark color palette across all screens, views, menus, and controls, and bumps up the contrast to make foreground content stand out against darker backgrounds.

Apple also launched Dark Mode on its other platforms, including iPad, Mac, Watch, and Apple TV. You can turn on the iPhone's Dark Mode by going to Settings > Display & Brightness. You can schedule it to turn on/off automatically at sunset or a specified time and developers can integrate dark mode in their apps.

iOS 18 is also expected to bring a host of other features and changes to the table, including a new Passwords app, AI-powered custom emoji, AI transcriptions, and improvements to Safari and Siri. Apple is also in talks with OpenAI to bring its generative AI capabilities to the iPhone and it was reported that the first set of iPhone's AI features may run locally on the device.

Source: MacRumors