iOS 18 supported devices: Will my iPhone get the next iOS upgrade?

Apple unwrapped the latest software update for iPhone after a year's wait. iOS 18 is scheduled to launch later this year and will bring a host of new features previously rumored, including the Apple Intelligence service, Passwords app, and dark mode for the home screen.

Now, if you're wondering if your iPhone will get the next iOS upgrade, here's the official list of iOS 18 supported devices:

iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Max

iPhone Xr

iPhone SE (2nd generation or later)

This list will expand to include the iPhone 16 series when it launches later this year with rumored features such as a 20% brighter display, new titanium color options, Capture button, and bigger batteries. It's interesting to note that iOS 18 will support more devices than iOS 17 as the iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Max, and iPhone Xr released in 2018 are still supported.

The developer beta of iOS 18 is now available to try out and its public beta will be out next month. These updates will be easier to install as Apple doesn't require users to install the beta profile on their devices anymore. You can install the update by going to Settings > General > Software Update. Here, tap on Beta Updates and select "iOS 18 Developer Beta" from the list.

At WWDC 2024, the Cupertino giant also announced that its $3,499 headset Vision Pro is now available in more countries, new head gestures for AirPods, and features for Apple TV.