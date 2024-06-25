iOS 18 Beta 2 update officially adds RCS support to iPhones for some users

Apple introduced the iOS 18 update at the WWDC event earlier this month. With iOS 18, Apple introduced multiple new features for iPhones, such as the ability to place app icons anywhere on the home screen, apply light or dark mode to app icons, a fully customizable Control Panel, a dedicated power button in the Control Panel, change the focus of the flashlight, and much more.

It also added the T9 dialer support for iPhone, allowing users to quickly dial a contact by searching for their names using the number pad. iOS 18 also introduced the Game Mode and added long-awaited RCS support to iPhones.

However, there were no signs of RCS support in the Settings when the iOS 18 Beta 1 update was pushed. Now, according to a report by 9To5Mac, the iOS 18 Beta 2 update, which started rolling out on Monday, adds a new RCS toggle in the Settings app.

With RCS, iPhone users can send audio or large media files to Android users, which will still have the green bubble, but the Messages app will show the label "Text Message - RCS" in the conversation box. Interestingly, the RCS support is available to only a few beta testers, leaving other beta users wondering why they aren't seeing the RCS toggle inside the Settings app.

According to the report, the RCS support for iPhones introduced with the iOS 18 Beta 2 update relies on the carrier partners Apple is working with. This means that the carrier partners need to update their bundles shipped with iOS for the RCS toggle to appear on iPhones running the iOS 18 Beta 2 update.

As of now, only a few carriers, including AT&T and T-Mobile in the US, have updated their carrier bundles to support RCS on iPhones, which is why other carrier users aren't seeing the RCS support even after installing the latest Beta 2 update. So, if the RCS toggle isn't visible for you in the Settings menu, then you probably have to wait a bit longer until your carrier updates their bundles to support RCS on iPhones.