Forza Motorsport Update 10 will arrive in two waves on July 10

Forza Motorsport is getting a new content update this week. The game's official X account revealed that Update 10 will be available in two waves: one will arrive on July 10, and the second one will follow shortly.

There is not that much information about what the next update will bring to the racing sim. The announcement post on X said that the first part of the update would include "the new car" and fresh event content, plus various fixes and minor changes for Hockenheim and Catalunya. Also, look out for new wings and UI changes for Replay.

As for the second part of the update, Turn 10 Studios said this:

This will be followed by a second download – release timing to be confirmed as soon as details are available – that includes the remaining features and fixes for Update 10. Our Update 10 Overview video will focus solely on the event content included with the first phase of the update, while the accompanying blog post and release notes – to be posted tomorrow morning – will also detail the fixes and features included in the second update download.

Turn 10 Studios will reveal full details about Forza Motorsport Update 10 on July 10, 9 AM PT Time (UTC-7). There will be a video overview and a detailed blog post on the official Forza website. Forza Horizon 5, another Microsoft-owned racing title, will also soon receive a new content update with fresh cars, fixes, and other changes.

Forza Motorsport is available on PC via the Microsoft Store and Steam and Xbox Series X|S consoles. You can also play the game via Xbox Cloud Streaming, which recently landed on Amazon's Fire TV sticks. As a first-party Microsoft title, Forza Motorsport is also in the Xbox and PC Game Pass catalogs.