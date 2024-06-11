iOS 18 brings a bunch of new wallpapers and you can already download them

In the recently concluded WWDC 2024 event, Apple took the wraps off iOS 18 for its iPhones. The update brought a flurry of new features and upgrades for iPhones. Notably, iOS 18 makes the home screen app more customizable, updated Control Center with dedicated space for music, Home Controls, and more, improved Photos app, etc.

The iOS 18 update, apart from the host of features, also added a bunch of new wallpapers to the supported Apple iPhones that you can use to decorate your home screen. However, since the iOS 18 update is rolling out in beta, not everyone can get the taste of the new wallpapers unless you are brave enough to download it and deal with the bugs that it could pack with it.

Thankfully, we have our hands on the fresh set of wallpapers that Apple introduced with iOS 18, courtesy of iClarified. The best part is that you don't need to download and install iOS 18 beta on your iPhone to get these wallpapers. Not only iOS users, but even Android users, who fancy having an iPhone wallpaper on their home screen, can download the wallpapers.

Here's a preview of the iOS 18 wallpapers that Apple has introduced. Notably, there are four new abstract wallpapers, pink, yellow, azure, and purple, with each having a light and dark version. Please note that the below wallpapers are of low resolution.

Gallery: iOS 18 Wallpapers

To get the best resolution, you need to download the wallpapers from the Google Drive link below:

Once you have downloaded the wallpapers, you can simply go through the same process of setting them as your wallpaper, as you would for any other image. We also have the latest default wallpaper for Windows 11 users.

Did you like the new iOS 18 wallpapers? Do share your thoughts in the comments below.