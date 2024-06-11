iOS 18 brings a dedicated game mode to your Apple iPhone, here's what it means

At the WWDC 2024 event, Apple unveiled the iOS 18 update for iPhones, which brought many new features, including home screen customization, AI features to its apps, a customizable Control Center, and much more.

We also have a post from which you can download high-resolution iOS 18 wallpapers, both in light and dark modes, to customize the home screen setup of your iPhone or Android device. Notably, the iOS 18 update is supported only by a select set of Apple iPhones, which you can check out here.

In an official newsroom post, Apple has also highlighted one important feature that is meant for gamers and is bundled with the iOS 18 update. We are talking about a dedicated "Game Mode." It is a special mode that optimizes your iPhone for those hefty gaming sessions for optimal gaming performance.

After you have installed iOS 18, your iPhone will automatically enter the Game Mode when you start a gaming session. Here's how the Game Mode will optimize your iPhone's gaming performance by doing three things:

It will minimize the iPhone's background activity, letting the iPhone achieve higher frame rates, consistently through the multiple hours of gameplay. Help achieve reduced latency when using a Bluetooth game controller. Also, it reduces the latency of the AirPods when connected for audio.

Notably, there isn't a dedicated switch or toggle to turn the Game Mode on. Instead, your iPhone intelligently switches on the Game Mode wherever it is appropriate to achieve the best quality gaming experience on iOS.

The feature is meant for AAA titles, and you won't probably notice the difference when playing casual games such as Candy Crush, etc.

When you hop onto games such as Sniper Elite 4, Grid Legends, Snow Runner, etc., you will see your iPhone kicking in game mode to boost the gaming experience. Interestingly, the Game Mode, which is arriving for iPhones with the iOS 18 update, is already available for Mac.

Are you excited to see a dedicated Game Mode on iPhones with iOS 18? Share your thoughts below in the comments.