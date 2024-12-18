The iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max may stick with triangular camera layout

Rumors have been circulating on the internet about Apple completely redesigning the camera layout on the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max models. It has been suggested that next year's iPhone 17 Pro models will feature a rounded rectangular camera layout on the rear, something similar to the camera module on the Google Pixel 9 series. However, the latest information indicates these rumors are unfounded, and Apple is expected to stick with the triangular camera layout for its upcoming iPhone Pro models.

Contrary to these recent claims, prominent leaker Instant Digital on Weibo said (via machine translation) that while the appearance of the back on the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max has changed "the triple-camera layout is still a triangle, not the horizontal strip that is currently circulating online." Earlier reports have also suggested that the cameras on the back of next year's Pro models will be getting bigger and occupy a chunk of space. Additionally, it has also been speculated that Apple will be using part aluminum and part glass back on the iPhone 17 Pro models to continue supporting the wireless charging technology.

Instant Digital via Weibo

Apple introduced the triangular camera module with the iPhone 11, and this layout has persisted in subsequent models. The design change was part of Apple's strategy to include a new ultrawide camera with improved sensors and optics. While rumors about next year's iPhone 17 camera layout have fueled much discussion, more clarity will likely emerge in the coming months.

The iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max are also rumored to feature a new display technology called Low-Dielectric TEE, which will help in enhanced power saving. It was earlier speculated that Apple could switch to using aluminum frames on all iPhone 17 models, but Instant Digital refuted the claims and suggested that Apple would stick with titanium frames for iPhone 17 models. The Dynamic Island on the Pro Max model is also expected to get slimmer.

With all these and other changes, including the new iPhone 17 Slim/Air rumored to be incoming with next year's iPhone models, what are you most excited about? Let us know in the comments section below.