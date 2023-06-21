Let there be dark! Microsoft is testing a darker Dark mode for Edge

Microsoft began working on dark mode or dark theme for Edge somewhere around 2018-19. The company began testing some of the elements in June 2019 in the Canary preview channel, and about four months later, the company rolled out a feature that would allow users to enable dark mode on websites they would visit.

Fast forward a few years to 2022, an Edge Dev channel update made the transition from darker themes to lighter themes and vice versa much smoother when toggled between the two. And later on in that same year, Microsoft added dark theme to window mode context menus.

Microsoft is moving on from there as the company will soon be adding more darker Dark theme option to Edge. Browser enthusiast and leakster, Leopeva64 on Twitter, has revealed that the Redmond giant is now testing a new Dark theme on the Canary channel. "In Edge Canary Microsoft is testing a full black background for the tab strip, toolbar, favorites bar, vertical tabs and sidebar" writes Leopeva.

The leaker has also provided screenshots of the new theme. The Dev and the Beta channels still possess the current Dark theme. The Canary screenshots are below while the Dev and Beta are on top:

Perhaps Microsoft might offer both options simultaneously so users who prefer the darker tone can choose it, though this is entirely our speculation here, and the Edge development team could completely replace the current Dark theme with the upcoming darker one.

In case you are wondering how to enable the current Dark theme in Edge, do the following:

Go to Settings and more (Alt+F) Select Settings Select Appearance from the Settings list. Under Customize browser > Overall Appearance > Theme, use the drop-down list to select Dark.

Do you like this new version of the current Dark theme in Edge? Or perhaps it's a bit too dark for your liking? Let us know below!

Source: Leopeva64 (Twitter)