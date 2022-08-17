Microsoft finally brings dark mode support to window frame context menu in Edge

Inconsistent context menus are a running joke among Windows users, as it does not take much time or effort to discover ancient or weird-looking menus in Windows 11. Still, Microsoft is slowly trying to solve this problem.

The latest Microsoft Edge Canary update has finally fixed the missing dark mode support in one of the browser's context menus. Now, when you switch Windows and Edge to dark mode, the window frame context menu also changes its theme. No more light context menus when using the operating system and browser in dark mode. Check out the comparison on the screenshot below:

Microsoft Edge is not the first browser to get a slightly more consistent window frame menu (it still looks significantly different compared to the fancy menus in Windows 11). This change is a result of Chromium developers finding a way to fix how Windows handles the frame menu.

You can access the updated menu by updating Edge or Chrome Canary to the latest version and right-clicking the tab strip while in dark mode (both Windows and Edge or Chrome).

Source: Leopeva-64-2 on Reddit