The console game versions of the campaign board game Gloomhaven will launch on September 18

Gloomhaven, the modern classic role-playing board game, is coming to Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS4, PS5 and Nintendo Switch on September 18th. The game, developed by Saber Interactive Minsk, and published by Twin Sails Interactive, is based on the PC version that launched in October 2021, adapting the popular board game to the digital platform.

Gloomhaven is a tactical RPG mixed with dungeon crawling, with players building up their decks of cards across an epic campaign, with the goal of becoming the most successful mercenary team in the city of Gloomhaven. There is a roster of 17 unique characters (some of which require unlocking) to choose from, each with unique skills and abilities to master.

The game has been considered a modern classic in the tabletop world. The fact that it held on to the number 1 spot in the BoardGameGeek rankings for over five years, only being dethroned in February 2023 by Brass: Birmingham, goes to show how highly regarded it is.

In an announcement blog post, Microsoft talks about how the team adjusted the game to better suit the console platform:

Gloomhaven‘s intricacies present a unique challenge when it comes to controller adaptation. Our team has been working on a reworked UI/UX to ensure seamless gameplay and intuitive controls, making the transition from board game to PC game to Xbox game an effortless and enjoyable experience. We’re casting some serious spells of convenience here!

This release comes at a good time for fans of Gloomhaven, with both its spiritual successor, Frosthaven, having recently been released in 2022, and the launch of a crowdfunding campaign for the second edition of Gloomhaven on Backerkit, which is currently estimated to begin fulfillment in March 2024.

The Gold Edition, which includes the Gloomhaven base game, the Jaws of the Lion DLC (based on Gloomhaven: Jaws of the Lion), and the Solo Scenarios: Mercenary Challenges DLC, is currently available to pre-order on all platforms at the links below:

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.