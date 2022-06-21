Final Edge Dev 104 build makes toggling between light and dark theme smoother

Microsoft has released the final Edge 104 build for testing in the Dev channel. Next week, Microsoft will promote Edge Dev to version 105, but meanwhile, Edge Insiders have another update to install with a couple of fixes and improvements.

What is new in Edge 104.0.1293.1?

Today's update has brought just a few changes to mobile and desktop versions of Edge. Probably the most notable fix is a slightly improved transition between the light and dark theme of the browser. Here is the full changelog:

Added Features: Mobile: Improved the loading time of Read Aloud . Improved reliability: Improved browser so that changing between light or dark theme is smoother

Improved the logic for image enhancement. Changed Behavior: Mobile: Fixed the false upgrade alert under Settings > About Microsoft Edge.

Read Aloud button will now only show for websites that have the feature enabled.

Updated speech settings on reader mode for Android.

Edge 104 will soon be available for testing in the Beta channel, where Microsoft ships supported versions of the browser for final trials before promoting them to the stable channel. According to the release schedule, Edge Beta 104 will arrive on the week of June 28, 2022. The public release is expected in early August 2022.