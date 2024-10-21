The Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition doesn't support S-Pen

Samsung recently announced the Galaxy Z Fold6 Special Edition in South Korea. Sadly, the device isn't getting a global release and is limited to Galaxy fans in South Korea and China. In many ways, the Galaxy Z Fold6 Special Edition is the foldable that the global Galaxy Z Fold6 should've been.

The Galaxy Z Fold6 Special Edition is superior to the standard Galaxy Z Fold6 in several areas, including a 200MP primary camera. It is 1.5mm thinner as well as 3 grams lighter than the Galaxy Z Fold6. The main foldable display measures 8.0 inches with a 20:18 aspect ratio, the largest in any Galaxy Z foldable series. With the Galaxy Z Fold6 Special Edition, Samsung also managed to significantly reduce the display crease, something not yet showcased in its global foldables.

However, it isn't superior across the board and misses out on an important feature. Notably, as per the official Samsung spec sheet for the Galaxy Z Fold6 Special Edition, the foldable doesn't support the S-Pen. This is opposite to a previous leak, which suggested that the Galaxy Z Fold6 Special Edition will be the most durable foldable with S-Pen support. However, before this leak, it was anticipated that Samsung may ditch S-Pen support entirely for the Special Edition, which now has turned out to be true.

There is a hope that that was a typing mistake on Samsung's part in the official spec sheet of the Galaxy Z Fold6 Special Edition, and by "no," the company meant no S-Pen in the box. So, if you are someone who can't live without an S-Pen, then the globally available Galaxy Z Fold6 remains the best foldable out there. But do note that you need to purchase the S-Pen separately, and it has to be the special S-Pen as regular S-Pens would damage the foldable's fragile screen.