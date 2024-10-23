Samsung reportedly considers launching triple-foldable phone in 2025

Samsung is reportedly considering launching a new form of a foldable smartphone in 2025. It might take the form of a device with three flexible displays folding out into a large-format tablet.



According to a report from ZDNet Korea, Samsung Display, the display-manufacturing arm of Samsung, has allegedly finished key component development related to the tri-fold smartphone along with partners. It is ready for mass production of such screens when Samsung's mobile division gives an order. A source says the final decision to launch a product is up to Samsung Electronics, taking into account profitability, market dynamics and so on.

The tri-fold design would give users an even bigger canvas than any current foldable tablet, a large tablet almost the size of a small laptop. Needless to say, packing in such a complicated folding mechanism into a portable device sporting three hinges and creaseless displays will be one heck of an engineering challenge.

Samsung is under pressure to retain its leadership position as competitors rapidly progress in foldables. The combined figures of the latest Galaxy Z Flip and Z Fold series shipped so far stand at some 8 million units versus an expected target of 10 million, suggesting softer-than-expected demand for existing foldables.

Samsung also officially announced this week in its home market of South Korea the new Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition. The new Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition is the thinnest and lightest device in the Galaxy Z Fold lineup. Coming in at 10.6 mm thick with a weight of 236 g, this special edition version is 1.5 mm thinner and 3 g lighter than the Galaxy Z Fold6.

On the other hand, Huawei launched the Mate XT, the first commercially available triple-fold phone. When unfolded, the 10.2-inch screen is much larger than its competitors, giving users a tablet-like experience. It could reach other regions as early as 2025.

Source: ZDNet Korea via Android Authority