Samsung may launch two variants of the Galaxy Z Fold7 next year

Samsung recently took the wraps off the second Galaxy Z foldable phone, the Galaxy Z Fold6 Special Edition. Notably, the phone was launched only in South Korea and China. Judging by its specs and features, Galaxy Z Fold6 Special Edition turned out to be what this year's global Galaxy Z Fold6 should've been. The new foldable features a 200MP primary camera, a different and thinner design, minimal crease, the largest main display on any Galaxy Z foldable, and more. The downside is that it doesn't support the S-Pen.

Recently, it was reported that after the debut of the world's first triple-screen foldable, the Huawei Mate XT in China, and other Chinese makers also on route to tap into this new smartphone category, Samsung may also put its foot into this zone and introduce its own triple screen foldable. It appears that it could happen, as the latest rumor suggests that we may see two variants of the Galaxy Z Fold7 foldable phone next year.

According to a report by GalaxyClub.nl, Samsung is allegedly working on two variants of the Galaxy Z Fold7. The outlet has drawn a conclusion based on sources that have tipped them the codenames of the next foldables. Purportedly, the Galaxy Z Flip7 will have the codename "B7," whereas the Galaxy Z Fold7 will carry the codename "Q7." In addition to these two codenames for the standard Galaxy Z Flip and Z Fold models, a third codename "Q7M," has also been discovered. Reportedly, the development of the "Q7M" is working hand-in-hand with "Q7."

There is no clarity on whether the "Q7M" codenamed device is a Special Edition device, as Samsung introduced this year, or this could be the rumored triple-screen foldable that the company is interested in. Whatever the case may be, the latest leak has given one more piece of tech from Samsung to be excited about next year.

Let us know your thoughts on whether you would like an affordable Galaxy Z Fold7, a Galaxy Z Fold7 Special Edition, or a triple-screen foldable.