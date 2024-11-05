The Galaxy Z Fold6 Special Edition gets sold out for the second time in Korea

If you thought foldable smartphones weren't for the masses, the recent success of the Galaxy Z Fold6 Special Edition might make you reconsider. After selling out during its debut this weekend, the Galaxy Z Fold6 Special Edition has once again sold out.

Notably, Samsung recently announced a second batch, which went on sale yesterday in South Korea, and surprisingly it has again sold out. The official South Korean Samsung website reads "All the prepared stock has been sold out. Thank you for your support and we will notify you when additional stock is available." Prospective buyers are alerted about the restock via email, provided they have signed up for it.

The high demand shows that South Korean consumers are quite happy with the latest offering from Samsung. This also suggests what tweaks Samsung needs to bring to the global variant of the Galaxy Z Fold6 to replicate such impressive sales numbers.

The Galaxy Z Fold6 Special Edition launched with a 200MP primary camera, which is still a 50MP camera on the global variant for quite some generations. The Special Edition also features a bigger 8.0-inch display with a 20:18 ratio, which is also the largest screen in the Galaxy Z Fold series. Although the Galaxy Z Fold6 Special Edition doesn't support S-Pen, it appears that people don't care about that much (getting sold out the second time tells you that).

Apart from the few upgrades, the Galaxy Z Fold6 Special Edition is also the slimmest foldable from the company. It carries a thickness of 10.6 mm and a weight of 236 grams, which makes the Special Edition 1.5 mm thinner and 3 grams lighter than the existing Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6. On top of all of this, the phone also ships with a 25W charging adapter inside the box.

Samsung is selling the Galaxy Z Fold6 Special Edition for a price tag of KRW 2,789,600 (roughly $2,022) for it, which is more than the predecessor. The phone is being sold only in one color (Black Shadow) and a single (512GB) storage option.