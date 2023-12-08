Microsoft adds support for filtering comments in Word for the web and Mac

Microsoft has added a new and handy feature for people who like to use the company's web version of its Word app. They can now filter comments on documents so they can find ones that are directed to them, and more.

The new feature was announced on the Microsoft 365 Inside blog. It stated:

Using modern comments is now even more efficient with the introduction of filtering in the Comments pane, also known as List view! You can now filter for comments that @mention you, comments that are active, or comments that are resolved. Up until now, you could see all the comments – both active and resolved. In the Comments pane, you can now toggle between each filtered view to find the information most relevant to you, based on your workflow.

Word users on the web can simply open up a document that has comments and then select the Comments button in the menu bar. They can then select the Filter down arrow to filter those comments.

Microsoft has a number of tips and tricks for this feature in the blog post. They include being able to use multiple filters at once by selecting @mentions me and Active only, and also the @mentions me and Resolved only. At the moment, the feature does not allow the selection of the Active only and Resolved only filters at the same time.

Another note to remember is that if you close the Comments pane in the Word document all of the comments will now be visible. Opening the Comments pane again will show your previous filters are still set up and will remain so until the Reset All option is selected.

In addition to the Comments filter feature for Word on the web, Microsoft has also added this same feature to the Mac version of the same app, along with the Mac version of the Excel app.