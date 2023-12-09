SpaceX to launch secretive government spaceplane - TWIRL #142

This Week in Rocket Launches we have a fair few launches but among them the most interesting is the launch of a SpaceX Falcon Heavy which will be carrying the secretive X-37B spaceplane. It will be carrying a mission for NASA where it will expose seeds to radiation.

Sunday, 10 December

Who : CNSA

: CNSA What : Long March 2D

: Long March 2D When : 1:58 a.m. UTC

: 1:58 a.m. UTC Where : Xichang Satellite Launch Center

: Xichang Satellite Launch Center Why: China is planning to launch three Yaogan 39 satellites on this mission. They will perform various tasks including scientific experiments, land and resource surveys, agricultural production estimates, and disaster prevention and mitigation.

Monday, 11 December

Who : SpaceX

: SpaceX What : Falcon Heavy

: Falcon Heavy When : 1:14 a.m. - 4:31 a.m. UTC

: 1:14 a.m. - 4:31 a.m. UTC Where : SpaceX LC-39A, Florida, US

: SpaceX LC-39A, Florida, US Why: The Falcon Heavy will launch the USSF-52 mission of the US Space Force. The primary payload is the X-37B spaceplane, which is flying on its seventh mission. The X-37B will be used to conduct several tests including one for NASA called Seeds-2 which will expose plant seeds to harsh radiation and help develop the way for future crewed space missions.

Who : SpaceX

: SpaceX What : Falcon 9 B5

: Falcon 9 B5 When : 4:00 a.m.

: 4:00 a.m. Where : Space Launch Complex 40, Cape Canaveral, Florida, US

: Space Launch Complex 40, Cape Canaveral, Florida, US Why: SpaceX will be launching 23 Starlink satellites into a low Earth orbit. They have an anti-reflective coating to reduce the glare for astronomers. This batch of satellites is known as Starlink Group 6-34 and if you use any satellite tracking services you’ll probably be able to identify viewing times for these satellites based on this identifier.

Thursday, 14 December

Who : SpaceX

: SpaceX What : Falcon 9 B5

: Falcon 9 B5 When : 9:00 p.m. UTC

: 9:00 p.m. UTC Where : Space Launch Complex 40, Cape Canaveral, Florida, US

: Space Launch Complex 40, Cape Canaveral, Florida, US Why: In this mission, SpaceX will launch the Ovzon 3 satellite for Ovzon AB, a Swedish company. The satellite is a geostationary communications satellite for mobile broadband services.

Friday, 15 December

Who : CNSA

: CNSA What : Long March 5

: Long March 5 When : 12:10 p.m.

: 12:10 p.m. Where : Wenchang Satellite Launch Center

: Wenchang Satellite Launch Center Why: This rocket is launching an unknown payload into space so we don’t know what it will do.

Saturday, 16 December

Who : Roscosmos

: Roscosmos What : Soyuz 2.1b

: Soyuz 2.1b When : Unknown

: Unknown Where : Baikonur Cosmodrome

: Baikonur Cosmodrome Why: Russia is going to launch the second Arktika-M remote sensing satellite and communications satellite which will be used for weather forecasting and monitoring the climate and environment in the Arctic.

Recap

The first launch last week was a Falcon 9 carrying Starlink satellites. The first stage of the rocket landed too so that it can be reused.

Next up, China launched a Long March 2C carrying the MisrSat-2 and and group of StarPool satellites.

Galactic Energy launched a Ceres-1 rocket carrying the TianYan-16 and StarPool-1A satellites. The first is a meteorological satellite and the other is a remote sensing satellite.

The China Academy of Launch Technology (CALT) flew a Smart Dragon-3 rocket next from a sea platform, carrying a new satellite internet technology test satellite.

Iran launched an interesting rocket motor in the week called Salman. It placed a 500kg space bio-capsule 130 km above the Earth. The Salman rocket motors are described as a new class of launchers capable of carrying half-ton payloads to space. Salman itself is pretty small but this is because it can be coupled with the Qased and Qaem-100 satellite launch vehicles.

Next, SpaceX launched more Starlink satellites and landed the first stage of the Falcon 9.

Finally, we got another Starlink launch from SpaceX.

That’s it for this week, be sure to check in next time.