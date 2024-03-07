The Word app on the web adds some new formatting options including headers and footers

If you use the website version of Microsoft's Word app to create documents, you should be able to access some new formatting options. The Microsoft 365 Insider blog has revealed these new features, which should be available now for all Word on the web users.

The biggest new formatting feature is the ability to add a header or footer to a new or existing Word document. Putting in a header or footer can be helpful to make a multi-page document look more professional, such as including the same header with the title of your document on each page.

Word on the web users can just go to the Insert menu, click on it, and then click on the Header & Footer option. Again, you can set it up so the same header and/or footer is on every page of your Word document, or you can change it so there's a different header and/or footer on each page.

Another new formatting feature now available with Word on the web is support for putting in more than one column of text on a page. Microsoft says this could help with the readability of your document along with maximizing space.

Word on the web users can open a new document or an existing one and then click on Layout. They can then click on Columns and see a drop-down menu where they can pick to use one, two, or three columns for their document. or they can click on the More Columns option if they wish to go past three columns.

Finally, Word on the web now includes a way to add line numbers.. Just go to the Layout selection again and click on it. Then click on the Line Numbers option and then click on Continuous to show the numbers on each line you have selected. Again, these formatting additions are live now for Word on the web users.