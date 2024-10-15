Microsoft confirms Windows 11 24H2 8.63 GB bug, explains what's actually going on

Earlier this week, we reported on a bug that users found themselves in the middle of after they upgraded their PCs to Windows 11 24H2. When trying to delete 8.63 GB of upgrade data from their systems, they found that it was seemingly impossible to do so. Windows' native Disk Cleanup utility would continue reporting around 8.63 GB even after scanning and deleting the files.

It was speculated that perhaps the new Checkpoint update system was the reason for this but Microsoft has confirmed such was not the case. The company says this is a reporting issue on Windows 11 24H2 and that the app is inaccurately reporting this information since the files are indeed being deleted as intended by the user.

It explains:

After using the Windows Disk Cleanup application, it may display an incorrect amount of disk space that can be freed up in the 'Windows Update Cleanup' category. Please note this is a reporting error. When 'Windows Update Cleanup' is selected and Disk Cleanup is run for the first time, some or all files in that category (for example, 15 GB) are cleaned up correctly and the related disk space is freed as expected. However, after this initial run, the tool may inaccurately report an amount of space still available for cleanup (for example, 88 GB) in the 'Windows Update Cleanup' category. This inaccurate amount of disk space is reported even though the space was already freed in the initial run.

The company says it is investigating the root cause of the problem and a fix will be provided once available. You can find the issue here on the official Windows health dashboard site.

If you are wondering about other Windows 11 24H2 issues, the month's Patch Tuesday update for Windows 11 fixes the bug that led to boot loops and Bluetooth/USB connectivity failures. It is now also available via the official Media Creation Tool.

The tech giant has also promised an upcoming fix for the SFC scan error. However, certain quirks are yet to be addressed like a BSOD issue on WD HMB-based NVMe SSDs that requires a Registry trick to fix.