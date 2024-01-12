Microsoft confirms there will be no Windows 11 Canary Channel build released this week

It's been a rather busy week for Windows updates. Regular users of Windows 10 and Windows 11 got new Patch Tuesday updates. Also, release preview updates were launched for Windows 11 and Windows 10, the latter of which added the new Weather lock screen experience that was previously added to Windows 11 insider builds.

Speaking of which, Windows Insider Program members on both the Beta and Dev channels got new Windows 11 builds this week. The Beta update added that Weather lock screen feature, and a new Windows Share URL address update for web browsers. The new Dev channel build added support for the new and faster USB 80Gbps standard.

However, if you are a member of the Windows Insider Program in the Canary channel, you will have to wait at least a few days longer to get a new build. Microsoft's Brandon LeBlanc confirmed that news when we asked him about it on his X (formerly Twitter account. He replied, "Unfortunately we will not have a new Canary build this week."

There's no word on why there won't be a new Canary Channel Insider build, although we can speculate that the team in charge of the build simply was not ready to launch it to Canary testers this week. Still, this is a rare week when we won't see a new Canary Channel release.

The last Canary Channel build, 26020 was released on January 3. The release had quite a few new additions, including more language support for voice access, using multiple displays for voice features, and previews of new voices in more languages. It also was the first build that won't install the WordPad and People apps after a clean install of the OS.

A new report from Windows Central claims that Microsoft is thinking about restarting the old Windows Insider Program Beta Channel for Windows 10 users, now that Microsoft has decided to continue to add new features to the older operating system.