Build 22635.3061: Microsoft fixes ActiveX IE Mode bug with Windows 11 KB5034215 update

Microsoft today has released a new Beta Channel build for Windows Insiders. The new build, 22635.3061 under KB5034215, brings an improved lock screen weather experience as well as improved Windows Share. Aside from these, the build also fixes ActiveX bug in IE (Internet Explorer) mode, and more.

The full changelog for the build is given below:

Changes and Improvements gradually being rolled out to the Beta Channel with toggle on*

[Windows Share]

For Microsoft Edge and other browsers that invoke the Windows share window, the Windows share window now supports the ability to share URLs directly to WhatsApp, Gmail, X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, and LinkedIn. In Microsoft Edge, you can invoke the Windows share window by clicking the share icon at the top right in the toolbar and choosing the Windows share options.

New share targets for sharing links through the Windows share window.

Fixes gradually being rolled out to the Beta Channel with toggle on*

[General]

This update includes a handful of fixes to improve overall reliability.

New features for everyone in the Beta Channel

Richer weather experience on the lock screen

We are introducing a richer weather experience to your lock screen. This includes dynamic, interactive weather updates. So, as you hover over the weather experience on your lock screen, you will see more information. When you tap or click on the weather card and sign in, Microsoft Edge opens with the full forecast in MSN Weather. If you already use Weather under Settings > Personalization > Lock screen > Lock screen status, there is nothing for you to do. Also, this new experience will be on by default. Should you not want to see this experience, you can change your lock screen status to “None.” This rich weather experience is available when you lock your screen no matter which personalization option you select (Windows spotlight, Picture, or Slideshow).

Richer weather experience on the lock screen. .

[We are beginning to roll this out starting with EN-US only, so the experience isn’t available to all Insiders in the Beta Channel just yet as we plan to monitor feedback and see how it lands before pushing it out to everyone.]

FEEDBACK: Please file feedback in Feedback Hub (WIN + F) under Desktop Environment > Lock screen.

Changes and Improvements gradually being rolled out to everyone in the Beta Channel

[Settings]

We’re beginning to update references to Azure Active Directory (AAD) to Microsoft Entra ID in Settings.

Fixes for everyone in the Beta Channel

This update addresses an issue that affects the spellchecker.

This update addresses an issue that affects the ActiveX scroll bar. It does not work in IE mode.

Microsoft Store Update

Windows Insiders in the Beta Channel running version 22312.xxxx.x of the Microsoft Store and higher will see the following improvement rolling out:

Launch Instant Arcade games while browsing: In recent months, we announced Instant Arcade where you can play some games without the need to download them. Now, you’ll be able to launch these games directly while browsing or in search results. Simply hover over the instant arcade game and click the Play Now button.

Notifications for app installations: When you initiate a download from the Microsoft Store, we’ll send you a notification when your app is installed and ready to use. This can be toggled off in the store’s settings page.

Notification from Store when your app is installed and ready to use.

Performance improvements when installing from search or browsing: We made things a little faster when you install products from the search results page or while browsing. Animations are smoother and more seamless.

FEEDBACK: Please file feedback in Feedback Hub (WIN + F) under Microsoft Store.