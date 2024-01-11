Windows 10 version 22H2 Release Preview build 19045.3992 (KB5034203) is now available

Microsoft has dropped the Windows 10 version 22H2 build 19045.3992 under KB5034203 for members of the Windows Insider Program in the Release Preview channel. It includes two small new features and a number of bug fixes.

New! This update adds a feature for eye control system settings. You can back up these settings from the former device while you set up a new device. Then those settings will install automatically on the new device so you can use them when you reach the desktop.

New! The coming weeks will bring a richer weather experience to your lock screen. This includes dynamic, interactive weather updates. So, as you hover over the weather on your lock screen, you will see more information. When you tap or click on the weather card and sign in, Microsoft Edge opens with the full forecast in MSN weather. If you already use Weather in Settings > Personalization > lock screen > Lock screen status, there is nothing for you to do. Also, this new experience will be on by default if Lock screen status is set to "None." Like today, lock screen status will be available when you lock your screen no matter which personalization option you select (Windows spotlight, Picture, or Slideshow).

This update addresses an issue that affects an Internet Explorer shortcut. After you use a policy to remove it, the shortcut reappears.

This update addresses an issue that affects Windows Management Instrumentation (WMI). A caching issue occurs. The issue causes CurrentTimeZone to change to the wrong value.

This update addresses an issue that affects XPath queries on FileHash and other binary fields. It stops them from matching values in event records.

This update addresses a known issue that affects BitLocker data-only encryption. A mobile device management (MDM) service, such as Microsoft Intune, might not get the right data.

This update addresses an issue that affects some single-function printers. They might install as a scanner.

This update addresses an issue that affects the Code Integrity Module (ci.dll). This issue stops your device from responding.

This update includes quarterly changes to the Windows Kernel Vulnerable Driver Blocklist file, DriverSiPolicy.p7b. It adds to the list of drivers that are at risk for Bring Your Own Vulnerable Driver (BYOVD) attacks.

This update affects Unified Extensible Firmware Interface (UEFI) Secure Boot systems. It adds a renewed signing certificate to the Secure Boot DB variable. You can now opt for this change.

This update addresses an issue that stops you from reconnecting to an existing Remote Desktop session. Instead, you get a new one.

This update addresses an issue that occurs when you change the keyboard language. The change fails to apply to RemoteApps in some scenarios.

This update addresses an issue that affects Windows Local Administrator Password Solution (LAPS) Post Authentication Actions (PAA). The actions occur at restart instead of at the end of the grace period.

This update addresses an issue that affects Active Directory. Bind requests to IPv6 addresses fail. This occurs when the requestor is not joined to a domain.

This update addresses an issue that affects the LocalUsersAndGroups CSP. It stops processing group memberships if it cannot find a group.

This update addresses an issue that affects deleted cloud files. When a cloud provider vetoes a deletion request, the files might still be removed.

This update addresses an issue that affects MSIX applications. They do not open, and, in some cases, they make the host unresponsive. This occurs when they use MSIX App Attach with a CimFS image.

This update addresses an issue that affects Group Policy Folder Redirection in a multi-forest deployment. The issue stops you from choosing a group account from the target domain. Because of this, you cannot apply advanced folder redirection settings to that domain. This issue occurs when the target domain has a one-way trust with the domain of the admin user. This issue affects all Enhanced Security Admin Environment (ESAE), Hardened Forests (HF) or Privileged Access Management (PAM) deployments.

