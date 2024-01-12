Microsoft is working on new lock screen features for Windows 10

The first Windows 11 preview build in 2024 introduced a new weather widget for the operating system's lock screen with richer visuals and the ability to open more weather data from the lock screen (in Microsoft Edge, of course, not the stock Weather app). In a somewhat surprising move, Microsoft decided to port the new widget from Windows 11 to Windows 10.

Microsoft announced the new weather widget for Windows 10 in the latest Release Preview update for the outgoing operating system. The company said that the richer weather experience on the lock screen would arrive on Windows 10 in the "coming weeks."

You may remember that Microsoft said it no longer plans to release new feature updates for Windows 10. However, the Windows division recently experienced a notable management shift. As a result of that change, Microsoft is adjusting its efforts to port more new capabilities from Windows 11 to Windows 10, which still has an enormous install base with more than one billion monthly active devices.

Copilot is probably the most notable feature Windows 10 borrowed from its successor, and the new Weather experience that serves as a gateway to MSN and Microsoft Edge (it really should launch the Weather app instead) shows that Microsoft wants to use those hundreds of millions Windows 10 users to boost its services.

Moreover, according to Windows Central, Microsoft plans to resurrect the Beta Channel of the Windows Insider program for Windows 10 to let users test new features before they come to the general public. As of right now, the only channel available to Windows 10 users is Release Preview.

Despite all those changes, Windows 10 is still on track to reach its end of life in October 2025. Those unwilling to migrate to Windows 11 (and whatever Microsoft plans to ship later this year) will be able to pay Microsoft for extended security updates.