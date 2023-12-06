When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

Microsoft is flighting a new Copilot Notebook interface that should make some tasks easier

Neowin · with 0 comments

microsoft copilot

On Tuesday, Microsoft announced a bunch of new features for its Copilot generative AI service that are either available now or are being test-flighted now with a full launch scheduled for 2024. However, one new feature that's being flighted right now was not included in that Microsoft info dump.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) Mikhail Parakhin, Microsoft’s CEO of Advertising and Web Services posted up a look at what he called the new Notebook interface for Copilot, inside the Bing.com search site.

The UI lets people type in a text prompt on the left side and see results on the right side. Parakhin stated that this makes it "easier to copy and work on the prompt" in Copilot. He added that this new Notebook feature "also remembers the previous version, so you can ask to change something."

Jorbi Ribas, the head of engineering for Bing at Microsoft, posted his own X post on the Copilot Notebook UI. He stated:

This interface removes dialogue so you can focus on prompt creation, refinement, and iterating on output as it remembers the previous version. It also accepts longer prompts up to 18K characters.

There's no word on when this new Notebook UI will become available for all Copilot users.

Microsoft's plans for Copilot in 2024 include adding support for OpenAI's latest large language model, ChatGPT-4 Turbo, along with a new Code Interpreter feature in the near future for people who want Copilot to create Python code for answers to questions.

Report a problem with article
A Twitch logo
Next Article

Twitch will end service in Korea on February 27, 2024, citing "prohibitively high" costs

The 65 inch LG C3 OLED evo
Previous Article

Get the 65” LG C3 OLED evo 4K TV optimized for gaming with 20% off

Join the conversation!

Login or Sign Up to read and post a comment.

0 Comments - Add comment