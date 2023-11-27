Microsoft is working to add GPT-4 Turbo to Bing/Copilot; will try to boost character limits

Earlier in November, Microsoft announced it was retiring its Bing Chat name for its online generative AI chatbot and will now use Copilot when it refers to the service. Whatever name Microsoft uses for the chatbot, the company is still working on improvements for its users.

One of the announced plans is for Microsoft to upgrade the chatbot to the recently announced GPT-4 Turbo model from its partners at OpenAI. One of its big upgrades is that it supports a 128k context window. That means users can type in a text prompt that's equal to 300 pages in that window.

In responding to posts from users on X (formerly Twitter) in the past few days, Mikhail Parakhin, the head of Microsoft’s Advertising and Web Services and the recently announced leader of the company's all-new Windows and Web Experiences Team, stated, "Not GPT-4-turbo yet, still need to iron out a few kinks."

Bing Chat/Copilot currently has a strict 5,000 character limit for each chat. When asked if that character limit could be increased when GPT-4 Turbo is added, Parakhin wrote, "Yes, Turbo has a larger context window, so will try to increase the limit." That will definitely be a big help for many users who have been asking about going over the current limit.

Parakhin was also asked by an X user how GPT-4 Turbo is better than the normal GPT-4 model. He replied:

It beats vanilla GPT-4 on "perceived intelligence" - our internal metric of how smart the system feels when you talk to it, but we still need to iron out a few kinks in Math and Coding. It has higher throughput, so you can have more users or run DCs less "hot", improving latency.

We are also still waiting on the support for third-party plugins to be fully rolled out. It has been in testing for a few users for a while, and this weekend, Parakhin stated on X, "We are gradually rolling out plug-ins for everyone. It's not location-specific, just a random percentage of the world."