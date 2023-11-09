When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

Windows 11's latest preview builds let you move Copilot to the notification area

On November 8, 2023, Microsoft released two new Windows 11 builds to try in the Dev and Canary channels. Although they do not contain anything groundbreaking, there are some neat changes, such as the ability to compress files into TAR and 7z archives, not only the good-old ZIP. In addition, enthusiasts discovered a hidden feature that lets you move the Copilot icon to the notification area.

Microsoft launched Copilot in Windows 11 version 23H2. It sits next to the Start menu button by default, providing you a one-click access to the company's latest AI assistant. However, it seems that Microsoft is open to experimenting with other places for Copilot. @PhantomOfEarth noticed that enabling a specific feature ID in builds 25992 and 23585 moves Copilot to the bottom-right corner of the screen.

Release notes for the latest Windows 11 preview builds do not mention the new home for Copilot. Also, the Settings app, including the new Copilot section, does not contain any toggles or switches for repositioning the icon. You may assume this is just an experiment that might never reach a stable release. Still, you can try it while it is available in Windows 11 build 25992 and 23585 using the ViVeTool app.

Important: Back up your data before modifying Windows 11 using ViVeTool or similar apps.

  1. Download ViveTool from GitHub and unpack it in a convenient and easy-to-find folder.
  2. Launch Command Prompt as Administrator. You can use Windows Terminal in Command Prompt mode.
  3. Navigate to the folder containing the ViveTool files using the CD command. For example, if you have placed ViveTool in C:\Vive, type CD C:\Vive.
  4. Type vivetool /enable /id:46874360 and press Enter.
  5. Restart your computer.
  6. Type vivetool /disable /id:46874360 to revert the changes.

Interestingly, enthusiasts recently discovered code bits hinting at a possible return of the user tile in the notification area from the early dates of Windows 8 development.

What do you think about the Copilot icon in the notification area?

