Microsoft lifts Windows 11 upgrade block preventing users from updating with certain games

Microsoft recently increased the scope of the Windows 11 version 24H2 rollout, making the operating system available to more users through Windows Update. However, Microsoft and other companies are still working on fixing plenty of known bugs and blocks. One of those blocks has just been partially lifted.

In late November, Microsoft acknowledged gaming issues on systems with Windows 11 version 24H2 and certain Ubisoft games. Affected games would hang upon loading and get stuck on a black screen. Affected titles included Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Origins, Odyssey, Star Wars Outlaws, and Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. Now, Microsoft has an update to the story.

The company has updated the official documentation to notify users that Ubisoft released temporary hotfixes for Star Wars Outlaws and Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. Microsoft, in return, lifted the update block, allowing gamers with those games installed to move from previous Windows 11 versions or Windows 10 to Windows 11 version 24H2, assuming no other upgrade blocks are present.

If you want to update to the latest Windows 11 version, make sure Star Wars Outlaws is updated to version 1.4.0 and Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora to version 1.2. Keep in mind that although compatibility bugs are now fixed, there are still some performance issues:

Star Wars Outlaws and Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora are no longer affected by this issue due to temporary hotfixes deployed by Ubisoft. While these fixes mitigate the crashes, players might still experience some performance issues.

Also, Assassin's Creed games are still listed as incompatible, which means you cannot update to Windows 11 version 24H2 until Ubisoft updates them. Alternatively, you can uninstall those titles and move on to a newer Windows release.

You can learn more about the bug in the official Windows Health Dashboard documentation via this link.