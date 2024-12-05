Microsoft: Windows 11 24H2 (2024 update) now available to download for more PCs

Microsoft has announced that the latest Windows 11 feature update, version 24H2, has now entered a new stage of availability as it is being offered to many more devices. Previously, the update was only available when the "Get the latest updates as soon as they’re available” toggle was set to On.

Thus more systems running versions 22H2 and 23H2 will be receiving the update. Microsoft writes:

Current status as of December 4, 2024 Windows 11, version 24H2, also known as the Windows 11 2024 Update, is now available. This latest version of Windows is being rolled out in phases, and it has now entered a new stage of availability. Version 24H2 is being offered to a wider range of eligible devices running Windows 11, versions 22H2 and 23H2.

If you are wondering how you will know whether your device is ready to upgrade or not, the company has also explained that too:

To check if the update is available for your device, simply select Settings > Windows Update and select Check for updates. If your device is ready for the update, you’ll see the option to Download and install.

In case you run into issues after performing the upgrade, you can perform an in-place repair using the new "Fix problems using the Windows Update" option which Microsoft recently explained in detail, though, bear in mind that it is not for everyone.

If Windows Update is not offering it, you can also try a forced one using Group Policy and Registy hacks.

If you are not receiving the update still, there may be a block in place to prevent the upgrade. Most of these have to do with incompatibility issues. If you have certain Ubisoft titles, the update is blocked. Also, there are problems with USB scanners, printers, and network devices, and so version 24H2 won't be available. Aside from these, some Asus PCs are also not receiving the update.