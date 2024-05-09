Microsoft Loop adds GitHub, Jira, and Trello integration for work and school users

The Microsoft Loop app is adding some new features that could make it attractive to use by programmers. Today, in three separate posts on the Microsoft 365 Insider blog, the company revealed that Loop can now integrate content from the GitHub, Jira, and Trello services for Microsoft 365 work and school accounts.

In the GitHub post for Loop, Microsoft stated that Loop can now add in GitHub issues and pull requests by opening a new or existing Loop page, and then type in "/". A Microsoft apps should then appear and you can select GitHub. You can then follow the in-app instructions to get started.

Microsoft says users can view a GitHub milestone in Loop and then change it in the Loop app, along with the ability to add or change the person who's been put in as the GitHub assignee or PR reviewer. Users must have access to the GitHub repo to get access to its issues.

The Jira post for Loop says that the app can now be used to view Jira issues. You can start by opening a new or existing Loop page, and then type in "/". You should see the Other apps menu appear and you can then click on the Jira option from the drop-down list to start adding Jira to Loop.

Jira users can access Loop to change the status, due date, or assignee for an issue. Microsoft does say that this only supports projects in Jira Cloud for now and does not yet support Jira Server and Jira Data Center.

The blog post for the Trello integration in Loop is handled in much the same way as the Jira integration. Just open or start a new Loop page, type in "/" and then the Other apps option will appear where you can then select Trello.

Trello users in the Loop app can do things such as drag and drop cards across swim lanes, add or change members and due dates for projects and open cards in Trello's detail view.

Right now there's no word on when these new integrations will become available in Loop for Microsoft 365 personal subscribers.