Microsoft Loop adds support for Jira and Trello integrations

Microsoft Loop launched as a public preview earlier this year after being first announced back in November 2021. The project management and collaboration service launched on the web at first, but it has since expanded to mobile apps on Android and iOS, along with a dedicated app for Windows 10 and 11.

This week, Microsoft announced new support for two popular management and collaboration services, Jira and Trello, for its Loop service. In an X (formerly Twitter) post, Microsoft stated:

Now, managing projects in Loop is easier than ever as you can update your Jira and Trello boards without leaving Loop.

Exciting news! 📢 Introducing integrations with @Jira and @Trello! Now, managing projects in Loop is easier than ever as you can update your Jira and Trello boards without leaving Loop. This is just the first step towards more exciting integrations coming your way. #NewInLoop pic.twitter.com/esjrLpXMzV — Microsoft Loop (@MicrosoftLoop) August 14, 2023

Jira was first launched in 2001. While it was first released as a bug-tracking tool for software, it has since evolved to become a project management tool. Trello launched in 2011 and is more of a list-making tool. Both services are currently owned by Atlassian.

The X post also hinted that Microsoft Loop will add more support for services like Jira and Trello in the future, stating, "This is just the first step towards more exciting integrations coming your way."

Microsoft Loop is designed to be a way for users to keep track of their projects in one workspace. Here's a quick summary:

Simply add a workspace title and any other relevant keywords, and Microsoft Loop will suggest the most relevant pieces to add to your workspace. Choose which ones to add and create your workspace—content will be organized into pages that you can easily view.

Microsoft Loop is also supposed to add support for Microsoft 365 Copilot, and its generative AI features, in the near future.