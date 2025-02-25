Microsoft paused the rollout of the redesigned battery indicator for Windows 11

Did you know that Windows 11 will soon have a redesigned battery indicator with a couple of much-needed changes? Microsoft started testing the new indicator several weeks ago, and last week, it arrived as part of the latest Release Preview update, indicating an imminent launch for all users soon. However, those waiting for the new battery indicator should hold their horses because Microsoft has just paused the rollout.

Here is what Microsoft says in the now-updated blog post:

[UPDATE 2/25] We have stopped the roll out of this change to address some issues. We plan to begin rolling it out in a future update soon.

For those unfamiliar, the updated battery indicator addresses several issues with Windows 11's current indicator. For one, it will be notably larger for better readability. Microsoft is also introducing additional colors to help you better understand your battery state at a quick glance. Green means your battery is charging, yellow means it is in energy-saving mode, and red means your computer is about to die.

Microsoft is also finally giving Windows 11 users the ability to display battery percentage right next to the indicator—no more hovering the cursor over the battery icon to learn the precise battery charge level. However, if you want to keep things the old-fashioned way for a more minimal look, you will be able to turn off battery percentage in Settings > Power & Battery > Battery Percentage.

There is no information on when Microsoft plans to resume the rollout, so all we have to do is sit tight and wait for an update from the company. Meanwhile, you can get some of the upcoming features via third-party apps, such as the recently updated Battery Flyout, which now also supports battery reports with all the health info about your laptop's battery.